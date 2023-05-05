BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues Earnings Results

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner updated its FY23 guidance to $4.60-5.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.60-$5.15 EPS.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.61. 3,744,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,286. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

