Boston Partners Buys 31,559 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,684,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,559 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.44% of Kilroy Realty worth $65,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,569,000 after buying an additional 342,868 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $70.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 107.46%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

