Boston Partners Has $127.50 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,313,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,366 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.99% of nVent Electric worth $127,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 412,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 87,402 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at about $5,070,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,079,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday.

nVent Electric Trading Down 3.8 %

NVT stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.08.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.