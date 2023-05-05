Boston Partners Has $99.58 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,461,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Jabil were worth $99,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,331,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,949,000 after purchasing an additional 85,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,063,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,056,000 after buying an additional 82,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,593,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,364,000 after buying an additional 39,771 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Jabil Stock Down 2.1 %

JBL stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.52. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $89.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.