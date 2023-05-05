Boston Partners Purchases 44,657 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,657 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.33% of AXIS Capital worth $62,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 50.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

