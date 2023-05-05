Boston Partners Reduces Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,732 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.85% of Steven Madden worth $47,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Steven Madden by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $32.03 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $42.08. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOO. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

