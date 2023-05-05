Boston Partners Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 202,387 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.24% of Valero Energy worth $119,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.64.

Valero Energy stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.02. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

