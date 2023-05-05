Boston Partners Sells 212,692 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,130,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 212,692 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $84,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,370,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.76.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

