Boston Partners Sells 43,646 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,646 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.30% of Capital One Financial worth $107,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $727,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.78.

Shares of COF opened at $85.63 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $133.41. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

