Boston Partners Sells 54,276 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Boston Partners lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 959,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,276 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $41,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

