Botala Energy Limited (ASX:BTE) Insider Wolf Martinick Buys 99,992 Shares of Stock

Botala Energy Limited (ASX:BTE – Get Rating) insider Wolf Martinick purchased 99,992 shares of Botala Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$13,998.88 ($9,270.78).
Wolf Martinick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 17th, Wolf Martinick purchased 42,852 shares of Botala Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$6,427.80 ($4,256.82).
- On Thursday, April 6th, Wolf Martinick purchased 322,269 shares of Botala Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$48,984.89 ($32,440.32).
