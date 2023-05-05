Brainard Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,900 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 63,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $3.16 on Friday, hitting $60.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,871,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,633,910. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $61.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

