Brainard Capital Management LLC Invests $385,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,019 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.22. 1,487,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,073,271. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.26.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

