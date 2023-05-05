Brainard Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 627,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,515,000. Uber Technologies makes up about 13.2% of Brainard Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $277,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,790,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,953,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. The firm has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $38.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.09% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

