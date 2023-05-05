Brainard Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 944 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.77. 577,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,790. The company has a market cap of $178.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.73. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $227.00 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

