Brainard Capital Management LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 129,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.79. The stock had a trading volume of 203,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,299. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.51.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

