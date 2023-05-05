Brainard Capital Management LLC Takes $258,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 487 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,673,343 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $883,241,000 after purchasing an additional 39,461 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,642.8% during the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $10.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $497.54. The company had a trading volume of 837,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

