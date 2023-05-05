Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,023,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 496% from the previous session’s volume of 675,111 shares.The stock last traded at $10.70 and had previously closed at $7.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Braskem Trading Up 20.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.27. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 100.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 1,640.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Further Reading

