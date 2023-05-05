Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) EVP Rupert Vessey Sells 50,385 Shares

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $66.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

