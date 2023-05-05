Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BMY. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $66.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,568 shares of company stock worth $22,130,076 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

