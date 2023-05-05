Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 134.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.9% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BMY traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,135,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,966,027. The stock has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,568 shares of company stock worth $22,130,076. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

