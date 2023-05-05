Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.1% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,568 shares of company stock worth $22,130,076. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,933,133. The company has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

