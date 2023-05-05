Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,140,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $637,810,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $1,453,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 506.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 260,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,520,000 after acquiring an additional 217,208 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Shares of AVGO traded up $13.60 on Friday, hitting $623.76. 608,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,459. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $624.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

