Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Richard John Stingi Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BR stock opened at $153.06 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,454.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,821,000 after purchasing an additional 997,275 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 470.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,292,000 after purchasing an additional 647,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BR. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

