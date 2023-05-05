Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BR. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.96. The stock had a trading volume of 218,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,769. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,363. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,391,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.