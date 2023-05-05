Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several brokerages recently commented on BR. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.40.
Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.96. The stock had a trading volume of 218,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,769. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.
In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,363. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,391,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.
