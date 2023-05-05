Brokerages Set Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT at $81.70

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after buying an additional 882,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,345,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,565,000 after acquiring an additional 349,165 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $80.79 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

