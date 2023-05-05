Brokerages Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Target Price at $19.20

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPRX. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Price Performance

About OptimizeRx

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $30.82.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

