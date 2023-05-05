Brokerages Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target at $154.09

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $2,810,797.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,505,064 shares in the company, valued at $968,603,559.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $261,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $2,810,797.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,505,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,603,559.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,744 shares of company stock valued at $65,686,260 in the last three months. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC

PTC Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in PTC by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $125.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.91. PTC has a 12 month low of $97.97 and a 12 month high of $139.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Articles

