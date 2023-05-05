Brokerages Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target at $154.09

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.09.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PTC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.
In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $2,810,797.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,505,064 shares in the company, valued at $968,603,559.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $261,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $2,810,797.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,505,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,603,559.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,744 shares of company stock valued at $65,686,260 in the last three months. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $125.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.91. PTC has a 12 month low of $97.97 and a 12 month high of $139.91.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.
