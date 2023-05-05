Brokerages Set Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Target Price at $219.67

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Soitec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Soitec in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Soitec Price Performance

SLOIY stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.13. Soitec has a 12 month low of $66.93 and a 12 month high of $88.46.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics, and Royalties and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

