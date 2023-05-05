Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Up to $5.66

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $6.14. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 333 shares changing hands.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brooge Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Brooge Energy worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

