Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.81

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$45.81 and traded as high as C$48.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$48.23, with a volume of 319,328 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.46.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

