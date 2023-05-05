Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $96.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.33.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $111.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 962.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

See Also

