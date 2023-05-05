CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $338.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $338.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CACI opened at $303.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CACI International has a 1-year low of $245.32 and a 1-year high of $319.33.

Insider Activity

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.28. CACI International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. CACI International’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total transaction of $289,549.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,927.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in CACI International by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CACI International

(Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.