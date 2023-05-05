Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $204.47. 694,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,943. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.60 and a 200 day moving average of $181.39. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $217.67. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $8,298,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,667,554.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,277,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $63,108,838. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

