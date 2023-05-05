Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,501.20

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,501.20 ($43.74) and traded as high as GBX 3,655 ($45.66). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,615 ($45.16), with a volume of 17,081 shares.
Caledonia Investments Stock Up 1.4 %
The company has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,504.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,578.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
About Caledonia Investments
Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
