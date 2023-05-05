California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 138,623 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,623 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Mastercard worth $726,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,554 shares of company stock valued at $236,646,413. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $382.23. 1,059,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,687. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The company has a market capitalization of $364.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

