California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,954 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.27% of Union Pacific worth $348,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after purchasing an additional 281,950 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,134,626,000 after buying an additional 92,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $876,948,000 after buying an additional 60,357 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,389. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.52. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

