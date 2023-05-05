California Public Employees Retirement System Has $631.71 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,073,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,102,427 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Bank of America worth $631,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.60. 21,673,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,499,734. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

