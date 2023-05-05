California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 130,121 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 130,121 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.56% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $442,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $9.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $763.00. The company had a trading volume of 225,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,583. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $791.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $756.61.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,295 shares of company stock worth $25,023,670 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

