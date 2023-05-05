California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 645,457 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,791,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 645,457 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.39% of AT&T worth $511,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,204,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,561,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,984,000 after buying an additional 109,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $17.03. 7,268,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,937,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

