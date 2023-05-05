California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,912,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 102,575 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $539,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,876 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.44. 775,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,247,369. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.06 and its 200-day moving average is $105.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $193.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

