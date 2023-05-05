Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.61

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.61 and last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 5520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CALT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Up 5.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.93 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.