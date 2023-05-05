Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,482 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $380,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IVV traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,542. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03. The stock has a market cap of $307.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

