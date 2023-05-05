Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 31,845 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $90,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.47. 9,496,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,940,288. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.