Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,996 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $69,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.63. 340,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,895. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.07.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

