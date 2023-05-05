Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $78.44 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,733 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.77. 10,052,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,717,398. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $123.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.