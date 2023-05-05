Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,244 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.21% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $93,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,116,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 216,511 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 589,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 177,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,599,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,557. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

