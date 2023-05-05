Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 354,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,002 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $51,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.61. The stock had a trading volume of 153,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

