Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,296,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $247,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded up $3.14 on Friday, reaching $204.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,054. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20. The stock has a market cap of $281.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.11 and its 200 day moving average is $198.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.