Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 102,515 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,599,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $120,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.69. 1,021,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,919. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

